Kapil Sharma gets a stylish makeover for the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Kapil Sharma. Pic/Yogen Shah
Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set with the new season of his popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Interestingly, he has got a stylish makeover for the show. On Sunday, Kapil took to Instagram and dropped a picture flaunting his suave look.
In the image, he is seen sporting his well-groomed beard and hair. Speaking of his outfit, he had opted for a black t-shirt paired with matching pants and layered with a white coat. He completed his look with black sneakers and shades. "New season, new look#tkss #comingsoon," he captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
Kapil's picture has garnered loads of comments filled with praises. "Waah. Can't recognise," actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented. "Omg!ove t look," actor Divya Dutta commented. "Looking sharp," former cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote.
The last season of The Kapil Sharma Show was aired in June this year. More details regarding the new season are awaited.
