Kapil Sharma gets a stylish makeover for the new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Updated on: 22 August,2022 12:32 PM IST
ANI

In the image, he is seen sporting his well-groomed beard and hair. Speaking of his outfit, he opted for a black t-shirt paired with matching pants and layered with a white coat

Kapil Sharma. Pic/Yogen Shah


Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set with the new season of his popular show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Interestingly, he has got a stylish makeover for the show. On Sunday, Kapil took to Instagram and dropped a picture flaunting his suave look. 


In the image, he is seen sporting his well-groomed beard and hair. Speaking of his outfit, he had opted for a black t-shirt paired with matching pants and layered with a white coat. He completed his look with black sneakers and shades. "New season, new look#tkss #comingsoon," he captioned the post. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)


Kapil's picture has garnered loads of comments filled with praises. "Waah. Can't recognise," actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented. "Omg!ove t look," actor Divya Dutta commented. "Looking sharp," former cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote.

The last season of The Kapil Sharma Show was aired in June this year. More details regarding the new season are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022?

