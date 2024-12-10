On Sidharth Shukla's Birth Anniversary, a look back at his journey in Bigg Boss 13 through his best one-liners and moments

In Pic: Sidharth Shukla

Listen to this article Sidharth Shukla's journey in Bigg Boss 13: From special moments to iconic one-liners x 00:00

Sidharth Shukla has undeniably been one of the most popular contestants on Bigg Boss across all seasons of the show. It’s been three years since he left us, leaving a void in our hearts. On his birth anniversary, we recall some of his best one-liners and moments on Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth Shukla's best moments

Sidharth, the lone warrior

Among the many memorable things Sidharth said on the show, this one made it clear that he was a lone warrior. Asim Riaz had told him, "Yahi hain tu, akela. Yahi hain tu. Pehle din se hi aisa hain tu." Replying to Asim, Sidharth said, "Bilkul aisa hoon. Kam se kam saath me reh ke peeth me chhora nahi bhokta hoon. Akela hoon, akela theek hoon, aur akela khush hoon, aur akele se phat ti hai tum sab ki. (Yes, I am like that. At least I don’t betray. I am alone, I am happy, and you all are scared of me.)"

Sidnaaz moments

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, fondly known as Sidnaaz by fans, shared many unforgettable moments in the house, be it their cute bickering or emotional moments. One such moment was when Sidharth returned to the house after recovering from typhoid. Shehnaaz was called to the confession room and found Sidharth waiting for her there. The joy on Shehnaaz’s face is something fans still recall.

Sidharth’s most iconic one-liners

1. Devoleena Bhattacharjee: "Tum jo nazron ke samne aaoge nahi to mai mar jaungi."

Sidharth Shukla: "Toh mai chup jata hoon tu mar ja."

2. "1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12. Bhaad me jao, mai tum log se yaha pe rishta banane nahi aaya hoon, samjh me aaya? Mereko chatne ki jarurat nahi hai."

3. Once, during the show, when Rashmi Desai told him, "Mujhe negative log nahi pasand," Sidharth Shukla immediately replied, "Toh phir apne aap ke saath kaise rehti ho?"

4. Sidharth Shukla: "Nai, mein aapko 10 saal se nai janta, Ramlal."

Arhaan: "Shayad aapko yaad nahi hai..."

Sidharth: "Toh aap yaad rakhne layak nahi honge."

More about Sidharth

Sidharth did his schooling from St. Xavier’s High School (Mumbai) and had also completed his degree in Interior Design from Rachana Sansad (Mumbai). Shukla made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Even though Sidharth Shukla looked like an extremely tough guy, the world saw his emotional side too when his mother came to visit him during Bigg Boss.