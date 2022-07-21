Simran Kumar Puri: Working with Disney has been a dream come true

Disney's 'Imagine That' is back with season 3

Simran Kumar Puri/Instagram

Disney's 'Imagine That' is back with season 3, where the hosts Vishal Malhotra and Simran Kumar Puri encourage viewers to get creative while having fun!

Speaking about the latest season, Simran says, "Working with Disney has been a dream come true. Since I was new to camera in season one it was difficult for me but everyone was so welcoming, by season three I’ve grown so much. This season is special because we have invited people from all over the country, people who make roller skates to electricals. We also have kids on the show. This season we are focusing on upcycling and recycling so that people don’t have to go buy materials and instead use what is already available at home."

Simran shares a great bond with co-host Vishal and is all praises for him. "Vishal is the entertaining one, he has a lot of pranks but he is also so helpful. A lot of people have told me, it feels like we have been friends since college."

