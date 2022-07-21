Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde holds meeting for Ganeshotsav, Dahi Handi celebrations
Congress holds protest near Enforcement Directorate office in Jaipur
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth summoned by Bengaluru Police
BREAKING: Droupadi Murmu cross majority mark to win presidential polls
Mumbai reports 273 Covid-19 cases, one death
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Simran Kumar Puri Working with Disney has been a dream come true

Simran Kumar Puri: Working with Disney has been a dream come true

Updated on: 21 July,2022 08:56 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Disney's 'Imagine That' is back with season 3

Simran Kumar Puri: Working with Disney has been a dream come true

Simran Kumar Puri/Instagram


Disney's 'Imagine That' is back with season 3, where the hosts Vishal Malhotra and Simran Kumar Puri encourage viewers to get creative while having fun!

Speaking about the latest season, Simran says, "Working with Disney has been a dream come true. Since I was new to camera in season one it was difficult for me but everyone was so welcoming, by season three I’ve grown so much. This season is special because we have invited people from all over the country, people who make roller skates to electricals. We also have kids on the show. This season we are focusing on upcycling and recycling so that people don’t have to go buy materials and instead use what is already available at home."

Simran shares a great bond with co-host Vishal and is all praises for him. "Vishal is the entertaining one, he has a lot of pranks but he is also so helpful. A lot of people have told me, it feels like we have been friends since college."


Also Read: Slambook: Vishal Malhotra

indian television television news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK