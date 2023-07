Ayush Mehra spills the beans on which same-sex actor he has a crush on and more

Ayush Mehra

Listen to this article Slambook: Ayush Mehra x 00:00

One superpower you wish to possess?

The ability to travel in time and space.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Awara Paagal Deewana [2002].

ADVERTISEMENT

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Chris Hemsworth, and Shah Rukh Khan.

One thing on your wishlist?

To watch an Arsenal football match in London.

Who do you turn to when you’re sad?

My girlfriend Ashna, my family, and friends.