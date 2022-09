What is your kryptonite? Beer

Kapil Nirmal

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to fly.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

Back to meet my grandparents.

What is your kryptonite?

Beer.

One thing on your wishlist?

To own a house in Mumbai.

Last series you binged-on?

Bosch.

Who do you turn to when you are sad?

I keep it to myself.

