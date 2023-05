From her guilty pleasure to same-sex actor crush, Seerat Kapoor shares interesting details about herself

Seerat Kapoor

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to fly.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Student of the Year [2012].

What is your Kryptonite?

Any kind of injustice.

Who do you turn to when you are sad?

Since childhood, my Papa.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Alia Bhatt.

Television series you recently binged on?

The Big Bang Theory.

