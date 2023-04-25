Breaking News
Slambook: Mitaali Nag

Updated on: 25 April,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

From same-sex actor crush to the place she was first kissed, Mitaali Nag reveals some interesting facts about herself!

Mitaali Nag

One thing you will never share with anyone?
My menstrual cup.


What is your Kryptonite?
Masculinity with chivalry.



The last nightmare you had?
That I never woke up.


What is something you can’t do?
Kissing on screen.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Alia Bhatt.

Place you were first kissed?
My apartment balcony.

Your celebrity crush?
Leonardo DiCaprio.

Television show/series you’ve binged on recently?
Dahmer.

Your best asset?
My complexion.

