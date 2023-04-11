Breaking News
Slambook: Zahrah S Khan

Updated on: 11 April,2023 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

From her guilty pleasure to same-sex actor crush, Zahrah S Khan shares interesting details about herself

Slambook: Zahrah S Khan

Zahrah S Khan


One superpower you wish to possess?
The power to read minds and fly.


One thing you will never share with anyone?
My burger.



Your guilty pleasure movie?
The Little Mermaid [1989].


Who did you last fantasise about?
Lucas Nicolas Bravo [French actor]from Emily in Paris.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Amy Jackson.

 

