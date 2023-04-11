Jay Bhanushali: No regrets about not doing films after 2015

Returning to fiction shows after 11 years with Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, Jay Bhanushali on why his Bollywood career didn’t take off

Jay Bhanushali

Between 2005 and 2012, Jay Bhanushali was a permanent fixture on popular daily shows, including Kayamath, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Geet — Hui Sabse Parayi, and Kairi — Rishta Khatta Meetha, before turning towards anchoring completely. Now, the actor is ready to end his 11-year break from fiction shows with Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, in which he plays Shivendra Barot, the eldest prince of Ranakgadh. As he returns to acting in television shows, Bhanushali reflects on his career, his stab at Bollywood, and how his kids are his biggest motivation.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

What made you return to fiction after 11 years?

When I saw the Turkish show [Istanbullu Gelin], I told Mahhi [Vij, wife] that this is what I was looking for, and I have waited for a long time to do such a show. In the second week of the [Turkish show], I received a call [from the producers of HRNRH] asking me to be part of the show. I felt the same excitement that I did when I had received my first project call from a producer.

How did Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum push you as an actor?

I am playing a serious role in the show. I wanted to do something in contrast to what I do on reality TV. The audience has seen my [comic timing] on reality shows. So, this time, I was looking for something serious because I want to be known for my [versatility] in acting

In a career spanning 18 years, how have you grown as an actor during the journey?

The best way of giving your best in acting is having the [hunger] of performing. Since I had an 11-year gap, I was eagerly waiting for [a suitable project]. In between, I was offered several fiction shows, but I felt that I wouldn’t be utilised [fully] on them. Because I was hungry, I strived hard to improve myself.

Do you think your Bollywood career didn’t take off because people were prejudiced against your TV background?

I don’t think so. Between 2014 and now, if I wanted to, I could have featured in 40 films. But if I get an inclination that something is not going to work, I can’t do it even if the [producers] are offering me big [money]. I want to be known as an actor who delivers quality projects. I don’t want to do [a movie] for the sake of doing a Bollywood film. I am very secure in whatever I am doing; I get my happiness through anchoring. I have no regrets that I haven’t done films after 2015 because it was my choice.

Have you ever felt insecure as an actor?

[Maybe I did] at the start, since I hadn’t carved a niche for myself. But once I realised that I have shown my talent in fiction and non-fiction, I knew nothing could stop me if I worked hard. Healthy competition is always good. During my struggling days, I had created a chain of 50 people wherein I would forward news of an audition call event when we didn’t have Whatsapp. That way, we would never miss an audition call. We believed that whoever was destined to get the role, would get it eventually. Now, I am secure in whatever I am doing.

Do you pick up roles keeping in mind that your children will see it some day?

I want to make my children proud of whatever I am doing. There is a reason why I have travelled all the way to Gujarat to shoot this show. My kids are my motivation. I am trying to build a good life for them, and want to work hard every day for them.

Have you considered branching out in other areas of filmmaking?

You will see me [producing] content for television or OTT platforms soon. I have been focusing on that for a long time. When the time is right, everything will fall in place.