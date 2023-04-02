Breaking News
'Kids are missing you', Jay Bhanushali's birthday note to Covid-infected Mahhi Vij

Updated on: 02 April,2023 09:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Wishing her a happy birthday, Mahhi's husband Jay Bhanushali posted an adorable video, where the TV actor has spent some beautiful moments with their daughter

'Kids are missing you', Jay Bhanushali's birthday note to Covid-infected Mahhi Vij

It's not an easy or joyous birthday for television actor Mahhi Vij as she was down with Covid-19.


Wishing her a happy birthday, Mahhi's husband Jay Bhanushali posted an adorable video, where the TV actor has spent some beautiful moments with their daughter.



Jay wrote in the caption section, "Happy Birthday @mahhivij I know this one is not so easy one for you being away from family due to Covid but be strong and come back soon kids are missing you."


 
 
 
 
 
On Thursday, Mahhi took to Instagram and shared her health update. She said that "this time around the strain is more severe than the previous one ."

"I am Covid Positive..Away from my kids is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me. Please take care of urself don't take it easy. This covid is severe. Mask on #covid. Sanitize. Pray for my speedy recovery," Mahhi wrote.

She also dropped a video in which she talked about her health in detail.

"I had a lot of body pain, especially my bones were aching a lot. This COVID is worse than the previous one. I was feeling breathless for quite some days," Mahhi said.

Mahhi and Jay got married in 2011. They are parents to three kids, Rajveer, Khusi and Tara. 

