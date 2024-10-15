To our disappointment, Smriti Irani herself reacted to the rumours of her comeback. While responding to an Instagram post regarding the news, the actress commented, "Fake news."

Listen to this article 'Fake': Smriti Irani reacts to news of TV comeback with Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa x 00:00

Smriti Irani was a well-known television face before she entered politics. The actress gave the cult show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and her role as Tulsi Virani became an ideal for everyone. It's been years since we've seen Irani on television, but there have been reports that Smriti is all set to make a television comeback with Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa.

Anupamaa is one of the highest TRP-gaining shows on television. The show recently took a 15-year leap, with many lead actors calling it quits, and it was reported that Smriti would be a part of the post-generation leap. If this had happened, Smriti Irani would have made her return to television after a 15-year hiatus. Sadly, it seems the wait continues.

More about Smriti Irani's career

Smriti Irani's last Hindi show was the comedy-drama 'Maniben.com', which aired on SAB TV. She also co-produced the show in collaboration with Contiloe Entertainment. In 2012, she worked in the Bengali movie 'Amrita'. The show arced the journey of Maniben from Bhuleshwar to Peddar Road, bringing with it new dreams, new ambitions, and retaining hope in humanity. She joined politics and quit acting. In 2003, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

She contested in elections and eventually became a Member of Parliament. Smriti has held several key positions in the Indian government, including the Minister of Human Resource Development, Minister of Textiles, and Minister of Women and Child Development.

About Rupali Ganguly and her show 'Anupamaa'

Rupali’s show 'Anupamaa' is based on the Bengali series 'Sreemoyee'. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, it airs on Star Plus.

On the personal front, Rupali is the daughter of the late director and screenwriter Anil Ganguly. She is married to businessman Ashwin K. Verma. The couple has a son. She made her acting debut at the age of seven with her father’s film 'Saaheb' in 1985. Rupali made her television debut in 2000 with 'Sukanya'.