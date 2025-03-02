Several speculations suggested that Rupali Ganguly was the reason behind Sudhanshu Pandey's exit from Anupamaain 2024

Sudhanshu Pandey recently left Anupamaa, leading to speculations of a supposed rift between him and the show's main lead, Rupali Ganguly. Several speculations suggested that Rupali was the reason behind Sudhanshu's exit from the show in 2024. Now, Sudhanshu has reacted to all such reports and talked about his equation with Rupali Ganguly.

In an interview with Screen, Sudhanshu opened up about his decision to announce his exit and shared, "The reason why I announced my exit on social media was because I felt responsible towards my audience. Those who were wondering where Vanraj had gone—I had to tell them that I was not going to be a part of the show. I didn’t want them to be later shocked or heartbroken. At least I told them personally, and they didn’t come to know from other sources."

Sudhanshu Pandey on rift with Rupali Ganguly

Further, while addressing reports of an alleged rift with Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu said, "Even though there are so many stories going around, whatever I said was my side of the story, and it was 100 percent the truth. Stories have nothing to do with reality, so don’t believe them. All is well; the four years have been fantastic. I will cherish being a part of Anupamaa all my life. The equation with Rupali is all okay. I was chatting with her recently. She messaged me about something on Instagram, and we were bickering about it. So it is all fine."

Gaurav Khanna on rift with Rupali Ganguly

Just after Sudhanshu left the show, another main lead of the serial, Gaurav Khanna, also quit, and similar reasons were stated for his exit. Gaurav, while reacting to the claims, shared, "I don’t engage in retaliatory interviews or respond to rumours. What matters is the work we’ve created together. I’ve always focused on my craft, and what happens beyond the ‘action’ and ‘cut’ is secondary."

Paras had earlier said in an interview on Chuddy Buddy Season 2, "Some of my scenes were cut. I wanted my storyline to progress because it suddenly ended. And everyone knows who was behind that. The channel didn’t want to get involved in the process of the show, which was already performing well. It was like, if she had a problem doing scenes with a particular person, they would just remove that person. The channel wouldn’t question her. I don’t want to name that person, but everyone knew who it was."