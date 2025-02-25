Farah Khan, who is one of the judges on Celebrity MasterChef has drawn the ire of netizens for joking about Gaurav Khanna's colour blindness. Watch the video

Farah Khan, Gaurav Khanna Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Farah Khan faces the wrath of netizens for joking about Gaurav Khanna's colour blindness on Celebrity MasterChef x 00:00

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, who is currently seen as one of the judges on Celebrity MasterChef has drawn the ire of netizens for joking about television actor Gaurav Khanna’s colour blindness on the show. In one of the episodes, the judges, including Chef Vikas Khanna tell Gaurav that he chose the wrong plate colour which didn’t complement the dish, to which he mentions his colour blindness. While Vikas expressed shock, Farah said, “What rubbish?” Watch the video below.

Netizens react to Farah Khan’s comment

As the video went viral, scores of netizens called out Farah Khan for being insensitive. One user wrote on X, “It was incredibly ignorant on the judges' part, especially Farah's. I'm not saying he deserves sympathy for his weakness, he himself never sought it. However, that doesn’t give them the right to mock him or react the way they did. Shameful.”

“Farah mocking #GauravKhanna's disability is already wrong on so many levels and @SonyTV is adding funny bgm to it? You guys must be really ashamed,” added another.

One user commented, “Saying 'What rubbish' to someone telling you about their medical condition is vile, and then going on to make fun of his colour blindness is worse.”

FIR against Farah Khan for allegedly insulting religious sentiments

Recently, Farah Khan came under scrutiny after a criminal complaint was filed against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Hindu festival of Holi. The complaint was filed by Vikash Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, through his lawyer Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh. As per the latest reports, the complaint was registered at Khar Police Station, seeking legal action against Farah for her controversial statement made during an episode of Celebrity MasterChef.

In the complaint, Fhatak claims that Khan referred to Holi as “a festival for the Chhapris,” using a term that is widely seen as derogatory. Hindustani Bhau also stated that Khan’s comment deeply hurt his religious sentiments and those of the larger Hindu community.

The FIR has been filed against Farah Khan under sections 196, 299, 302, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.