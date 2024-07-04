Breaking News
Fixed! Leaks, jams and snags on Western Railway AC locals
BMC’s anti-hawker drive: A temporary fix or is there a long-term solution
Mumbai: Checkpoints to protect eco-sensitive zones
Mumbai: Cop, commuters overpower man who stabs wife
Pune executive held for strangling Mumbra lover
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Sumbul on Kavya completing 200 episodes Means a lot looking at how uncertain TV has become

Sumbul on 'Kavya' completing 200 episodes: 'Means a lot, looking at how uncertain TV has become'

Updated on: 04 July,2024 02:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Sumbul Touqeer said she is grateful for all the love the audience has given the show and her character, Kavya.

Sumbul on 'Kavya' completing 200 episodes: 'Means a lot, looking at how uncertain TV has become'

Picture Courtesy/PR

Listen to this article
Sumbul on 'Kavya' completing 200 episodes: 'Means a lot, looking at how uncertain TV has become'
x
00:00

Actress Sumbul Touqeer expressed gratitude as her show 'Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' has completed 200 episodes and said this means a lot, especially looking at how uncertain and unpredictable the television industry has become.


Sumbul said she is grateful for all the love the audience has given the show and her character, Kavya.


"It feels so good. Completing 200 episodes is a big achievement. This shows that all our hard work is paying off, and I am grateful to the audience for loving and supporting us on this journey. This means a lot, especially looking at how uncertain and unpredictable the television industry has become. So I am truly honoured, and it feels like a big celebratory moment," she said.


Sumbul shared: "I am sure the audience will love the upcoming episodes too, and before we know it, we will be done with 2,000 episodes and more."

Speaking about her fun chemistry with co-star Mishkat Varma, Sumbul shared, "He is very helpful and very supportive. The only thing that I find annoying about him is that he forgets things (laughs). But we have come a long way, and I am grateful for this opportunity and his friendship."

"We often make dance reels, which makes our work more fun. He is a great guy, and it is so good to share the screen with him," she added.

Regarding the challenges she faced in portraying her character, Sumbul said: "To be honest, in reality, I am a very chill, happy-go-lucky person, but if you see, Kavya is someone who is always very focused, very serious, and strict with her work and career. She is the opposite of me, so that poses a challenge sometimes, but it’s been 200 episodes now, and I have learned so much from her. I feel truly blessed to be able to play this role."

The actress also believes that the character resonates well with the audience, as women today are very career-oriented and focused.

"I feel that women are more focused on their careers and education now. And when they see Kavya managing everything, including her career, professional life, and personal life, they relate to her and get inspired by her," Sumbul concluded.

The show airs on Sony.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sumbul Touqeer Khan indian television television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK