Sumbul Touqeer Khan: With the 9 month leap, viewers will see a rebooted version of Kavya

Sumbul Touqeer who plays the titular role in 'Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' spoke about the nine month leap the show will be taking

Sony Entertainment Television's captivating narrative, ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, has witnessed an intense high point in the show with the death of Kavya’s brother-in-law, Omi. In a conspiracy driven by Giriraj’s step-mother Badi Amma, an accident leads to Omi’s death and Kavya is in a coma but the Pradhan family thinks that Kavya got Omi killed to avenge her sister, Navya’s death.

When Kavya finally wakes up from the coma, she learns that she is suspended from her role as an IAS Officer due to the murder charge she faces for Omi’s death, and her beloved Adi now despises her because he believes she has killed Omi.

Talking about the intense track, actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, “So far, viewers have witnessed the tumultuous journey of Kavya through every stage of her life and how she manoeuvres each situation with her presence of mind. With the 9-month leap, viewers will see a rebooted version of Kavya - more bebaak, and more spunky. Her determination to win back everything that is rightfully hers will make her unstoppable! Every situation teaches you something; Kavya has endured it all but she’s always done the right thing. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will follow Kavya’s journey where is resolute in regaining Adi’s love and faith while getting reinstated as an IAS officer.”

Earlier, in an interaction with IANS, Sumbul talked about the show, character, challenges, and the bond she shares with her co-stars. The actress said she found the story very relatable and real. “Real in the sense not someone’s story, but somewhere relatable. So I thought I should do this.”

Talking about her character, Sumbul said, “I think there is one aspect where I can relate to Kavya the most is her passion towards her work, dream and the target. Because in my entire life I never had any other option. I always felt that if I am determined to act, then I will do this only. Because there is no other option for me.”

“If you have a backup plan, you are really not passionate. That’s what I feel, and ‘Kavya’ is also the same. She has one target, and she will do anything for that. If you are passionate about something, you are just gonna get it. I didn’t always want to be an actor, but when I decided, since that moment I am still an actor,” she shared.

