I understand that these things are part of the unpredictability of our industry,” she said

Sumbul Touqeer

Listen to this article Telly Tattle: Sumbul Touqeer's show 'Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' goes off-air x 00:00

Sumbul Touqeer said that she did not anticipate that her show, Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, would go off-air.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It wasn’t something I had anticipated at all, and it felt like the ground shifted beneath us. We were all so deeply connected to the storyline and our characters, and it seemed like there was still a lot left to explore. I understand that these things are part of the unpredictability of our industry,” she said.