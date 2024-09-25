Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > An Inside look into Sanaya Iranis dreamy Maldives vacation

An Inside look into Sanaya Irani’s dreamy Maldives vacation

Updated on: 25 September,2024 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Picture Courtesy/Sanaya Irani's Instagram account

Actress Sanaya Irani has shared a peek into her stylish birthday month, sharing stunning glimpses from her dreamy vacation in the Maldives with her husband, Mohit Sehgal.
 
With breathtaking views and heartwarming moments, Sanaya's posts capture the essence of relaxation and celebration, giving fans a glimpse into their idyllic getaway. The diva celebrated her 41st birthday on September 17.



 
 
 
 
 
Taking to Instagram, Sanaya, who has 3.1 million followers, shared a delightful series of photos from her tropical paradise getaway. In the sun-drenched snapshots, she looks radiant in an off-white floral crop top with bell sleeves, paired perfectly with a matching fitted skirt. Her natural makeup enhances her glow, while her open hair flows effortlessly in the breeze.

Complementing her look are stylish yellow sunglasses and earrings, rounding off the ensemble with breezy slippers that capture the essence of island chic.

In the caption, she wrote: "Loving how my September looks.."

On the work front, Sanaya made her acting debut in the 2006 Yash Raj Film 'Fanaa' as Mehbooba. The romantic drama thriller film starred Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead roles.

She has been a part of several TV advertisements alongside Bollywood stars-- Shahrukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and others. Her television debut came in 2007 with SAB TV's show 'Left Right Left' as Cadet Sameera Shroff. This was followed by a negative role in 'Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi' on Imagine TV.

Her first lead role as a protagonist was in STAR One's 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', as the simple, studious and reclusive Gunjan. The teen drama featured Mohit Sehgal, Rati Pandey and Arjun Bijlani.

She has participated in 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Meethi Choori No 1', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8', and 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Sanaya was last seen in the web series 'Cyber Vaar-Har Screen Crime Scene'. The crime thriller web series directed by Ankush Bhatt, produced by Tanveer Bookwala under the banner of Ding Entertainment, features Mohit Malik. It is streaming on Voot.

On the personal front, she married her 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' co-star Mohit on January 25, 2016 in Goa.

