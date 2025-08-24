Bharti shared a heartfelt moment by asking Shanky’s mother (undergoing kidney treatment) for permission to treat Shanky like her own child—inviting him home and promising to cook for him

This weekend, Super Dancer Chapter 5 turned into a laughter-filled celebration as the dynamic duos Bharti Singh–Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Sanket–Sugandha graced the stage as special guests. Their infectious humour brought an extra spark of entertainment, keeping the audience hooked. Adding to the joy, Somansh and his Super Guru Vaibhav delivered a high-energy performance that was nothing short of spectacular.

Bharti makes a revelation

But the true highlight of the evening came after the performance, when an emotional and inspiring moment unfolded. Bharti praised Somansh’s mother for supporting his dreams—leaving her hometown and managing life in Mumbai despite the many challenges and expenses. It was then that Somansh proudly revealed, “I have bought my home.” His mother added with pride, “Somansh has been working for three years, and with his earnings, he has bought a house in the city.”

The revelation left Bharti surprised and deeply moved. She shared, “We ourselves bought our home just six months ago—and you, at such a young age, already own one. That’s incredible!” Somansh’s journey is a reminder that talent backed by dedication can truly change lives. His story stands as an inspiration to countless young dreamers—proving that when passion meets perseverance, success not only follows but also brings immense joy to one’s family.

Bharti finds a daughter in Shanky

After Shanky and his Super Guru Vipul’s performance, Bharti shared that since Shanky’s mother could not be present on set owing to her ongoing medical treatment, she sought a special permission from Shanky’s mother. Bharti said, “Shanky is extremely talented. I want to share that my mother had also gone through similar kidney treatment just like Shanky’s mother. But I stayed positive and so is Shanky. As all the contestants here are accompanied by their mothers and they feed their children, go out during break time, I want your (Shanky’s mother) permission to take Shanky to my home and prepare a special Gobi Ke Parathe with White Butter and feed him with my hands.”

Bharti’s emotional gesture got an instant approval from Shanky’s mother, who spoke to Bharti via a special video call. Bharti’s gesture touched everyone’s heart. While the judges shared their feedback on Shanky’s act, it was Bharti’s warm gesture that became the highlight of the evening. It reminded everyone that the show is not just about showcasing talent but also about celebrating the mother-child bond.