Super Dancer will take its audience on a nostalgic ride with its theme, 90 Ka Jaadu, with Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor gracing the show as a special guest

This weekend, Super Dancer will take its audience on a nostalgic ride with its theme 90 Ka Jaadu with Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor gracing the show as a special guest. The talented contestants along with their super gurus will pay tribute to actors on their iconic songs and unforgettable dance numbers, recreating the energy and style of an era that still rules hearts.

This weekend, Super Dancer will take its audience on a nostalgic ride with its theme 90 Ka Jaadu with Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor gracing the show as a special guest. The talented contestants along with their super gurus will pay tribute to actors on their iconic songs and unforgettable dance numbers, recreating the energy and style of an era that still rules hearts.

Shilpa and Karisma's reunion

Karisma Kapoor, who ruled the silver screen with blockbusters like Dil To Pagal Hai, Coolie No. 1, Raja Hindustani, to name a few, opened up about what made the 90s so special. Karishma said, "90s was a different time. There was no social media and electronic media presence was not as much as it is today. So, we used to put in double efforts and work very hard. I think it was a beautiful time and an amazing era. As today this stage celebrates the 90s, it feels really emotional and wonderful."

The episode was filled with high-energy performances, but what made it even more memorable was the warmth and camaraderie between Karisma and the judges. Shilpa Shetty, who has shared screen space with her, praised the actress for her sheer hard work and determination, "People think that she might have got everything (success) without doing hard work, or because she comes from the Kapoor family. But Karishma has achieved success with a lot of hard work. I think she owns her success."

Sukriti wins hearts

Contestant Sukriti set the stage on fire with her breathtaking performance on Shah Rukh Khan’s hit song Sachi Yeh Kahani Hai from the movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and judge Shilpa Shetty couldn’t stop herself from making a surprising comparison.

Shilpa, clearly impressed, compared Sukriti’s confidence to Bollywood’s very own King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan. Shilpa said, “The best thing about Shah Rukh Khan is that long before the world called him King Khan, he believed he was a king. That unshakable confidence in himself made others believe it too. And that’s the power of self-belief: it makes the world see you the way you see yourself. I see that same fire in Sukriti. She believes she’s a queen, and just like one, she rules the stage the moment she steps on. She owns the stage.”

Over the years, Super Dancer has seen many young talents, but Sukriti is fast becoming a favourite not only for her flawless performances but also for her confidence and stage presence. With Shilpa’s praises, Sukriti has now joined the list of contestants who left an unforgettable mark on the judges.

The heartfelt moments, dazzling performances, and Karishma’s graceful presence will make the evening a true celebration of the 90s.