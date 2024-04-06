The kids’ reality singing show, Superstar Singer 3, honours legendary composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma

Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma with wife Sunila

This weekend, the kids’ reality singing show, Superstar Singer 3, honours legendary composer Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma, who was accompanied by wife Sunila. Khushi Nagar and Vaishnavi Panicker’s rendition of Hansta hua noorani chehra from the film Parasmani [1963] impressed the veteran composer, and also made him nostalgic. Pyarelal ji reminisced, “When C Ramchandra anna played the song, Aplam chaplam, from Azaad (1953) for us, I felt incredibly blessed to hear it, and I was inspired by it to create more songs. The impact of music is everlasting. It was Aplam chaplam that inspired us to make Hansta hua noorani chehra.”

