In pic: Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri (Pic/Instagram)

Actress Surbhi Jyoti is all set to tie the knot with her longtime partner, Sumit Suri, in the scenic location of Uttarakhand. Originally planning to get married in Rajasthan, the couple couldn’t secure their preferred location, so they shifted their wedding from March this year. Now, the wait is finally over, as Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri will get married on October 27th. Yes, you read that right—your favourite actress is all set to be a beautiful bride in less than a week!

Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri to get married at luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park

If reports are to be believed, they have locked in a beautiful luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park. According to Hindustan Times, a source shared that Surbhi and Sumit are very much aware of the natural surroundings and the need for environmental conservation. Hence, they are looking forward to several eco-friendly rituals. HT mentioned that the celebration will be an ode to 'various elements of nature, a symbolic tribute to earth, water, fire, air, and space.'

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit have been in the industry for quite some time now. The couple first met on the set of a music video. 'Haanji - The Marriage Mantra' was the music video in which they had to play a bride and groom. Their on-screen chemistry quickly turned into an off-screen love story, and since then, there has been no looking back for them.

Initial plan for Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri's wedding

It was in June when reports of them postponing their wedding came out. At that time, the update was that the couple was looking at November or December to tie the knot. Earlier, the source said, “Initially, the plan was to get married in March, and Surbhi had even started looking for a venue in Rajasthan. She took many trips to Udaipur, Jaipur, and Jodhpur to finalize the place. But in the end, the dates weren’t available for the booking she wanted, hence they had to postpone the dates.”

The portal further claimed that Surbhi's wedding lehenga wasn't ready either and the duo wanted to do everything calmly and didn't want to rush into things. “Surbhi’s wedding lehenga wasn’t ready, but she didn’t panic at all. She and Sumit just want to do everything in a calm and composed way, taking one step at a time. There is no rush to get married,” said the insider, confirming that the wedding has now been pushed to later this year: “They are looking at November and December right now. The exact date is yet to be finalized.”