After several speculations, Surbhi Jyoti has confirmed her wedding plans by sharing beautiful pictures from her pre-wedding festivities, as she is set to tie the knot with her long-term partner, Sumit Suri

Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri's pre-wedding pics

Surbhi Jyoti is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Sumit Suri. Reports suggested that the couple would get married on October 27, and now, confirming their wedding plans, Surbhi has shared beautiful pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. Originally planning to get married in Rajasthan, the couple couldn’t secure their preferred location, so they shifted their wedding to October.

Dressed in a stunning green Patiala suit, Surbhi dropped pictures with Sumit, standing in the middle of a beautiful forest. The actress's suit featured beautiful embroidery and a broad border, which she paired with a beige dupatta. The 'Qubool Hai' star tied her hair in a beautiful braid, decorated with stunning accessories. Meanwhile, the groom-to-be stunned in a matching kurta and white pyjama.

Surbhi Jyoti confirms wedding with Sumit Suri

While sharing the first set of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities, Surbhi wrote, "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature’s sacred canopy, honoring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole."

As soon as Surbhi dropped the pictures, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, “Feeling like shouting out loud ki SJ is officially with Sumit now yayyyyyyyyyy love u love u love u sooooo much”. “Both looking together Soo cute,” another one comments. A third fan wrote, “Aww you choose such a beautiful and unique theme.. totally mesmerized, you both look so dreamy together wishing you two a happy life together! Your sijan family are so happy for you baby🫶🏼 stay blessed and happy always”

Surbhi Jyoti & Sumit Suri to get married at a luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park

If reports are to be believed, they have booked a beautiful luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park. Earlier 'Hindustan Times' quoted a source sharing that Surbhi and Sumit are very much aware of the natural surroundings and the need for environmental conservation. Hence, they are looking forward to several eco-friendly rituals. 'HT' mentioned that the celebration will be an ode to "various elements of nature, a symbolic tribute to earth, water, fire, air, and space."

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit have been in the industry for quite some time now. The couple first met on the set of a music video. 'Haanji - The Marriage Mantra' was the music video in which they played a bride and groom. Their on-screen chemistry quickly turned into an off-screen love story, and since then, there has been no looking back for them.