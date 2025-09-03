Breaking News
2007 murder case: Arun Gawli walks out of Nagpur jail after 17 years as SC grants him bail
Maharashtra waives tolls for EVs
Flood situation worsens in J&K, rivers cross danger mark
Chhagan Bhujbal to challenge Maratha quota GR in court, skips cabinet meeting
Over 50 per cent of Gen Z women want fertility checks as part of routine health tests: Survey
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahs Dayaben aka Disha Vakani reaches Lalbaug Cha Raja to seek blessings

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka Disha Vakani reaches Lalbaug Cha Raja to seek blessings

Updated on: 03 September,2025 09:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

This year, the presence of Disha Vakani, better known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans and followers alike

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka Disha Vakani reaches Lalbaug Cha Raja to seek blessings

Disha Vakani at Lalbaug Cha Raja

Listen to this article
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka Disha Vakani reaches Lalbaug Cha Raja to seek blessings
x
00:00

Every year around Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai's Lalbaug Cha Raja becomes a spiritual hub for millions of pilgrims. This year, the presence of Disha Vakani, better known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans and followers alike.

Disha Vakani, dressed in a traditional saree and decked with basic jewellery and a bindi, was seen walking with her family to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. The actress kept her appearance minimal, reflecting her off-screen simplicity, but her presence was immediately recognised by admirers who still hold her legendary character dear to their hearts.

Every year around Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai's Lalbaug Cha Raja becomes a spiritual hub for millions of pilgrims. This year, the presence of Disha Vakani, better known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans and followers alike.

Disha Vakani, dressed in a traditional saree and decked with basic jewellery and a bindi, was seen walking with her family to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. The actress kept her appearance minimal, reflecting her off-screen simplicity, but her presence was immediately recognised by admirers who still hold her legendary character dear to their hearts.



Disha visits Lalbaug Cha Raja


Videos from the visit immediately circulated online, showing her chatting pleasantly with those surrounding her as she made her way to the pandal. Many fans were astonished and happy to see her after a long public hiatus. Social media exploded with images and videos showing her darshan at Lalbaug Cha Raja, with captions praising "Dayaben's return."

Disha Vakani, who left television to focus on her family, has always kept a low profile. Her few public appearances have a unique charm, reminding viewers of her outstanding contribution to Indian television. Fans of TMKOC saw her presence as a sentimental reunion, reigniting speculation about her potential comeback to the show.

Ganesh Chaturthi has always been about devotion, family, and community, and Vakani's humble but gracious visit struck a chord with many. It wasn't simply about witnessing a celebrity; it was about the cultural significance she represented. Dayaben's on-screen presence, infused with affection and purity, as well as her famed "Garba" dances, cemented her place as one of the most beloved characters in Indian television history.

Disha and Asit's reunion 

Recently, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani had reunited with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Asit had shared a long post talking about their bond during Raksha Bandhan. He wrote, "Some relationships are made by destiny... Not but blood, it is a relation by the heart! #dishavakani Not just our 'Daya Bhabhi', but my sister. For years, sharing laughter, memories and affinity, this relationship has gone far beyond the screen. On this Rakhi, the same unbreakable trust and the same deep affinity felt again... May this bond always be with its sweetness and strength."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Disha Vakani lalbaugcha raja lalbaug taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah indian television television news TV News Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK