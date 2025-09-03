This year, the presence of Disha Vakani, better known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans and followers alike

Disha Vakani, dressed in a traditional saree and decked with basic jewellery and a bindi, was seen walking with her family to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. The actress kept her appearance minimal, reflecting her off-screen simplicity, but her presence was immediately recognised by admirers who still hold her legendary character dear to their hearts.

Every year around Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai's Lalbaug Cha Raja becomes a spiritual hub for millions of pilgrims. This year, the presence of Disha Vakani, better known as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans and followers alike.

Disha visits Lalbaug Cha Raja

Videos from the visit immediately circulated online, showing her chatting pleasantly with those surrounding her as she made her way to the pandal. Many fans were astonished and happy to see her after a long public hiatus. Social media exploded with images and videos showing her darshan at Lalbaug Cha Raja, with captions praising "Dayaben's return."

Disha Vakani, who left television to focus on her family, has always kept a low profile. Her few public appearances have a unique charm, reminding viewers of her outstanding contribution to Indian television. Fans of TMKOC saw her presence as a sentimental reunion, reigniting speculation about her potential comeback to the show.

Ganesh Chaturthi has always been about devotion, family, and community, and Vakani's humble but gracious visit struck a chord with many. It wasn't simply about witnessing a celebrity; it was about the cultural significance she represented. Dayaben's on-screen presence, infused with affection and purity, as well as her famed "Garba" dances, cemented her place as one of the most beloved characters in Indian television history.

Disha and Asit's reunion

Recently, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani had reunited with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Asit had shared a long post talking about their bond during Raksha Bandhan. He wrote, "Some relationships are made by destiny... Not but blood, it is a relation by the heart! #dishavakani Not just our 'Daya Bhabhi', but my sister. For years, sharing laughter, memories and affinity, this relationship has gone far beyond the screen. On this Rakhi, the same unbreakable trust and the same deep affinity felt again... May this bond always be with its sweetness and strength."