Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Jheel Mehta gets a dreamy engagement proposal from boyfriend Aditya; see video

Jheel Mehta, who gained a lot of love for playing the little kid Sonu in the famous Sab TV sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has recently gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend Aditya. Jheel left the show to focus on her studies, eventually bidding farewell to acting and pursuing a career as a makeup artist.

Jheel landed the role of Sonu when she was merely nine years old, but in 2013, she decided to leave it. Recently, the actress shared a video informing her fans that she is now engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Aditya. The 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame posted a video of her friends leading a blindfolded Jheel to a rooftop where her boyfriend surprised her with a proposal. This heartfelt gesture made Jheel extremely emotional, evident from the tears in her eyes. After the grand proposal, Jheel and her friends, along with fiance Aditya, partied hard to enjoy the celebration. While posting the video, she wrote, "Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya #LoveAJkal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jheel Mehta (@jheelmehta_)

As soon as Jheel shared the adorable video, fans and friends began reacting to it. Bhavya Gandhi, who played Tapu alongside her in the 'Taarak Mehta' show, dropped a heart emoji on her post. While a fan said, "Bhai sambhal ke hamari bachpan ki crush hai woh". Another fan commented, "Congratulations seeing you as Sonu on Tmkoc and now this.. time has past pretty quickly it seems, all the best to both of you," wrote another fan. While a few dropped funny comments. One fan said, "Ab Jake bhide shant hoga.. Sonu ke life me tappu nhi ye confirm ho gaya". "Jethlal be like - oye bhide bhaer nikal dekh ab dekh kon saytani kar rha .. harr barr tapu ki galti nahi hoti," wrote another fan.

Jheel Mehta, who left her acting career to pursue a path in makeup artistry, is actively involved in the beauty business alongside her mother. Jheel's mother is a hairstyling expert. Even after leaving acting, Jheel has maintained good relations with her former co-stars. She is quite active on social media and regularly updates her life on Instagram.