'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' is among the longest-running comedy shows on TV. The show that has been successfully running on TV has been met with boycott calls on X. Disappointed fans took to the micro-blogging site to express their anger at the recent turn of events on the show.

Lately, it was teased that actress Disha Vakani who used to play Dayaben will return to the show. The show which is currently celebrating 15 years of being on air raised hopes of Daya's return to the show. The largest verified fan page of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' recently posted a video on Instagram. In the video, Jethalal (played by Dilip Joshi) tells his son Tapu that, on the occasion of Diwali, his mother Dayaben is coming back from Ahmedabad. Jethalal informs us that Sundar, Daya's on-screen brother, has declared he will bring her home.

However, when the episode aired it turned out to be a hoax as Daya failed to return to the show. In the scene, Jethalal is seen shedding tears when he sees that Daya did not return with her brother from Ahmedabad. This not just left Jethalal teary-eyed but all fans of the show and Dayaben's characters. Angry and disappointed fans immediately took to X to call out the makers for playing with the sentiments of the audience for TRPs. Reportedly, after teasing Dayaben's return, the TRP of the show shot up.

Pata nahi tha jethalal kabhi Hume rulayega bhi ð¥²

Again Daya didn't return, now nobody want to watch this show, I already left 2-3 years before. Amazed to see Dilip sir's acting still after this, he is only reason my father still watches it. #BoycottTMKOCpic.twitter.com/naSURT9JFt — Shubham Dutta ð (@RealShubham_7) December 2, 2023

Jethalal ko kaha se kaha le aye ye log , jo sabko hasata tha , unse rone ki acting karva rahe he ð¢ð¥ð¡



As a true fans of tmkoc we all are very disappointed ðâ¹ï¸#BoycottTMKOC



then♥ï¸âºï¸ now ð¥²ð¥ #BoycottTMKOC pic.twitter.com/KjxXFeXGlW — r. chaurasiya (@RajeshK60858830) December 3, 2023

Disha Vakani who immortalised the role of Dayaben first took a maternity break in 2017 and left the show. She returned in 2019 for a special episode and has been on a break ever since. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' recently completed 15 years. On the occasion, Asit Modi, the show runner announced that Disha Vakani will soon be returning to the show. He had said, "In this journey of 15 years, a hearty congratulations to all of them. One such artist is whom we cannot forget. That artist is Daya Bhabhi aka Disha Vakani. She has entertained the fans and also made us laugh for all these years. Fans have been waiting for her to come back and I promise you all that Disha Vakani will soon be back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."