Mani Megalai

Popular Tamil anchor Mani Megalai has quit the show 'Cook With Comali' that airs on television. Mani is a household name and has been anchoring for over a decade. However, her experience on Cook With Comali left her disappointed leading to her walking out of the show. She also took to her Instagram feed to announce the news while explaining why she quit the show. She has been hosting the popular show since 2019 but she decided it best to leave when it came to her self respect.

"Not a Part of Cook With Comali anymore. With utmost Sincerity , Honest & Dedication i always give all my 100% of efforts & Hard work in whichever programme im committed to. Same with CWC Since 2019 Nov, where the journey of the Stress buster show began," she wrote on Instagram.

Why Mani Megalai quit Tamil show 'Cook With Comali'

Explaining the reason behind her decision, Mani explained, "But NOTHING is More important than SELF RESPECT ! I strictly follow that in all stages of my life. Even Fame, Money, Profession, Opportunities or Whatever, Never Mind. Everything is Secondary when it comes to Self respect. Hence i walked away from CWC.

"This season was completely dominated by another female anchor, especially in Anchors Part, who was actually supposed to be a COOK of the show, but she often forgets that & deliberately interrupts a lot in anchor portions by not letting me do the job. Even asking for our rights & raising a concern becomes as an offence in this season. But I'll always raise voice for whatever is right for me & I don’t care about anybody. Lot of negativity & dominance overshadow the originality of the show. This is not the same CWC which I used to enjoy working before. So I am not part of it anymore," she said.

Mani said that it is her 15th year as an anchor. Addressing her following of 3.5 million on Instagram, she further wrote, "I have been in this field since 2010, this is my 15th year as an Anchor. Had ups & downs but never experienced such immature behaviour. But I still wish only the best to the person who did this to me. May god bless her with more shows & opportunities so that others will not be suffered. LIVE & LET LIVE. And makkaley, I will always cherish all memories of our favourite Cook with Comali & I am glad that I have worked with most professional production team from Season 1 to Season Thanks for all the love Chottiiiii’s."