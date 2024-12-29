Breaking News
One killed, another injured after being hit by actor Urmila Kothare's car
Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader, his aides booked for extortion
Principal of Pune school drowns off Kashid in Raigad during picnic trip
Sarpanch's murder: Huge protest in Beed; Mahayuti MLAs demand Munde's ouster
Expedited work on airport projects to boost air connectivity in Maharashtra: CM
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > The show must go on Tejasswi Prakash reveals she burnt her hand during the shoot of Celebrity Master Chef

'The show must go on': Tejasswi Prakash reveals she burnt her hand during the shoot of Celebrity Master Chef

Updated on: 29 December,2024 08:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Big Boss 15 winner and TV star Tejasswi Prakash took to her Intsagram stories to share that she has burnt her hand during the shoot of her upcoming reality show Celebrity Master Chef

'The show must go on': Tejasswi Prakash reveals she burnt her hand during the shoot of Celebrity Master Chef

Tejasswi Prakash burned her hand during Celebrity Master Chef (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article
'The show must go on': Tejasswi Prakash reveals she burnt her hand during the shoot of Celebrity Master Chef
x
00:00

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram stories to share that she has burnt her hand during the shoot of her upcoming reality show Celebrity Master Chef, which will air on Sony TV. Despite the burn, Tejasswi Prakash was seen smiling in the picture. With the picture, she wrote, "The show must go on." Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shared a post of Tejasswi on his Instagram account and the comment section was flooded with the Naagin 6 actress' well wishers. Tejasswi's fans got worried and took to the comment section to share their well wishes for her. Many netizens commented, "Take care, Teju." While another wrote, "Get well soon, Teju."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)



Tejasswi will next be seen in Celebrity Master Chef

For the unversed, Tejasswi will soon be seen in Sony TV’s reality cooking show Celebrity Master Chef, where she will put her culinary skills on display. Recently, the actress shared a clip from her practice for the show, in which she was seen saying she would be "first to enter, last to leave." The actress was seen chopping onions and enquiring about different shapes and sizes of knives. Since Tejasswi confirmed her presence in the show, she has made it clear that she wants to win it. She is participating only to win, and that is why we can see her practicing her culinary skills.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi has participated in Big Boss  and Khatron Ke Khiladi before this. The actress emerged as the winner of the former, whereas she came sixth in the latter show because she had to quit midway due to her eye injury.

Celebrity Master Chef will be hosted by Farah Khan and will be judged by Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. Besides Tejasswi, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Sheikh, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant, and Kabita Singh were onboarded as contestants of the show.

Tejasswi Prakash's work front in 2024

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash’s work front, she was last seen in the music video Revolver, sung by Gippy Grewal, Kabal Saroopwali, and Kulshan Sandhu. She was also seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama show Naagin. The previous year, Tejasswi made a special appearance in Temptation Island: Pyaar Ki Pariksha Herself, followed by Family Table and Laughter Chefs—Unlimited Entertainment.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tejasswi Prakash Celebrity Life sony entertainment television farah khan ranveer brar vikas khanna Entertainment News television news telly celebrity news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK