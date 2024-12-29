Big Boss 15 winner and TV star Tejasswi Prakash took to her Intsagram stories to share that she has burnt her hand during the shoot of her upcoming reality show Celebrity Master Chef

Tejasswi Prakash burned her hand during Celebrity Master Chef (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article 'The show must go on': Tejasswi Prakash reveals she burnt her hand during the shoot of Celebrity Master Chef x 00:00

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash took to her Instagram stories to share that she has burnt her hand during the shoot of her upcoming reality show Celebrity Master Chef, which will air on Sony TV. Despite the burn, Tejasswi Prakash was seen smiling in the picture. With the picture, she wrote, "The show must go on." Celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla shared a post of Tejasswi on his Instagram account and the comment section was flooded with the Naagin 6 actress' well wishers. Tejasswi's fans got worried and took to the comment section to share their well wishes for her. Many netizens commented, "Take care, Teju." While another wrote, "Get well soon, Teju."

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Tejasswi will next be seen in Celebrity Master Chef

For the unversed, Tejasswi will soon be seen in Sony TV’s reality cooking show Celebrity Master Chef, where she will put her culinary skills on display. Recently, the actress shared a clip from her practice for the show, in which she was seen saying she would be "first to enter, last to leave." The actress was seen chopping onions and enquiring about different shapes and sizes of knives. Since Tejasswi confirmed her presence in the show, she has made it clear that she wants to win it. She is participating only to win, and that is why we can see her practicing her culinary skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Tejasswi has participated in Big Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi before this. The actress emerged as the winner of the former, whereas she came sixth in the latter show because she had to quit midway due to her eye injury.

Celebrity Master Chef will be hosted by Farah Khan and will be judged by Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. Besides Tejasswi, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna, Faisal Sheikh, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant, and Kabita Singh were onboarded as contestants of the show.

Tejasswi Prakash's work front in 2024

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash’s work front, she was last seen in the music video Revolver, sung by Gippy Grewal, Kabal Saroopwali, and Kulshan Sandhu. She was also seen in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama show Naagin. The previous year, Tejasswi made a special appearance in Temptation Island: Pyaar Ki Pariksha Herself, followed by Family Table and Laughter Chefs—Unlimited Entertainment.