Telly Tattle: A classical touch to craft

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Revisiting her journey in TV that began in 2006, Parakh said, “My extensive training as a classical dancer has played a crucial role in my acting career. It helped me overcome my stage fear and develop a strong on-camera presence”

Parakh Madan

Parakh Madan is pleased with the reaction to her portrayal of the grey character Aanchal in the television show Bhagya Lakshmi. The actor owes it all to her classical dance training, which taught her the nuances of acting, subtle expressions, and body language cues. Revisiting her journey in TV that began in 2006, Parakh said, “My extensive training as a classical dancer has played a crucial role in my acting career. It helped me overcome my stage fear and develop a strong on-camera presence.”




