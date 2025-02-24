Telly tattle: Ab dangal hoga

Jamai No 1 takes an unexpected and thrilling turn when Neel’s (Abishek Malik) sister, Manjri (Aarti Bhagat), is kidnapped, setting the stage for an intense rescue mission

Jamai No 1 takes an unexpected and thrilling turn when Neel’s (Abishek Malik) sister, Manjri (Aarti Bhagat), is kidnapped, setting the stage for an intense rescue mission led by three fierce women—Riddhi (Simaran Kaur), Yashvi (Mugdha Chaphekar), and Resham (Puja Banerjee).

The three take on goons in a high-octane fight sequence. Kaur says, “The sequence is a perfect mix of action and fun, where we not only got to fight, but also performed to a song to outsmart the goons. What excites me most is how this storyline highlights that women can take charge, stand up for themselves, and fight for their safety and rights. Personally, I have always believed in nari shakti, and this episode beautifully reinforces that.”