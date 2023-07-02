Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Abdu Rozik is the new baddie on television

Updated on: 02 July,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Contrary to his pleasant and adorable demeanour, Abdu is playing a kidnapper in the show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Abdu Rozik

Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik became a household name with his stint on Bigg Boss 16. The much-loved social media sensation is now set to showcase his bad side on the small screen. Contrary to his pleasant and adorable demeanour, Abdu is playing a kidnapper in the show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Excited about his cameo in the daily soap, the actor says, “Ever since I have come to Mumbai, I have done a lot of shows. For the first time, I am playing a fictional character. However, I never thought I would play an adorable, trying-to-be-scary kidnapper in my life.”




Abdu Rozik Bigg Boss 16 television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

