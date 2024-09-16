Breaking News
Banned tobacco products worth Rs 18 lakh seized in Palghar
MPSC aspirants' protest: Sharad Pawar writes to CM, seeks meeting on issue
Cops conduct route march in preparation for Ganesh Visarjan and Eid-e-Milad
Man kills wife over domestic issues in Thane, held
Septuagenarian held for molesting 9-year-old girl in Kolhapur
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly tattle Amitabh Bachchan impressed by 19 year old KBC contestant

Telly tattle: Amitabh Bachchan impressed by 19-year-old KBC contestant

Updated on: 17 September,2024 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

During the interaction with the megastar, KBC contestant Sanidhya Gupta expressed his admiration for the Bachchan family’s involvement in sports, and revealed his aspiration to work as a data analyst or scientist in the sports industry

Telly tattle: Amitabh Bachchan impressed by 19-year-old KBC contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati

Listen to this article
Telly tattle: Amitabh Bachchan impressed by 19-year-old KBC contestant
x
00:00

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, Sanidhya Gupta, 19, a passionate sports enthusiast from Delhi will be seen on the hot seat, facing a barrage of questions from quizmaster Amitabh Bachchan. Currently pursuing his graduation in Economics Honours, Gupta claimed his true passion lies in sports, and dreamt of owning a sports team someday. During the interaction with the megastar, Gupta expressed his admiration for the Bachchan family’s involvement in sports, and revealed his aspiration to work as a data analyst or scientist in the sports industry. Sr Bachchan later promised to share Gupta’s dream with son Abhishek Bachchan and praised the contestant for showing true determination in pursuing this field.





"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kaun banega crorepati amitabh bachchan indian television television news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK