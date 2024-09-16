Telly tattle: Amitabh Bachchan impressed by 19-year-old KBC contestant

During the interaction with the megastar, KBC contestant Sanidhya Gupta expressed his admiration for the Bachchan family’s involvement in sports, and revealed his aspiration to work as a data analyst or scientist in the sports industry

Kaun Banega Crorepati

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16, Sanidhya Gupta, 19, a passionate sports enthusiast from Delhi will be seen on the hot seat, facing a barrage of questions from quizmaster Amitabh Bachchan. Currently pursuing his graduation in Economics Honours, Gupta claimed his true passion lies in sports, and dreamt of owning a sports team someday. During the interaction with the megastar, Gupta expressed his admiration for the Bachchan family’s involvement in sports, and revealed his aspiration to work as a data analyst or scientist in the sports industry. Sr Bachchan later promised to share Gupta’s dream with son Abhishek Bachchan and praised the contestant for showing true determination in pursuing this field.

