Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in 2007. They have a daughter Aaradhya.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Pic/AFP

Ever since Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived and posed separately at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, there has been a spike in speculations around the couple’s marriage. It’s not the first time the duo has been rumoured for the alleged separation, but this time it’s a lot more fuel to the fire. Abhishek ‘liked’ a post on divorce which has left netizens baffled and guessing about his and Aishwarya’s marital status.

The post, a snippet of an article shared by a journalist read, “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things? What drives them to sever ties, and what challenges do they face? This story delves into these questions. Coincidentally, ‘grey divorces’ or ‘silver splitters’—terms for those seeking marital dissolution typically after age 50—are on the rise globally. The reasons, though varied, are not surprising.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya acted together in 'Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke' in 2000 and later in 'Umrao Jaan' in 2006, where they became good friends. However, Abhishek revealed on the Oprah Winfrey Show that while filming in New York, he used to stand on his hotel balcony, wishing he could marry Aishwarya. Years later, during the premiere of their 2007 film ‘Guru’ at the same hotel, he saw it as a sign and proposed to her. They got married that year and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek is now gearing up for his next project with Shoojit Sircar, along with starring in 'Be Happy' on Amazon Prime Video. He will also be seen as the antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's 'King'. Abhishek and SRK have previously featured together in films such as 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna' and 'Happy New Year'. 'King' will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I and II. She portrayed Nandini in the film, as a queen who's beautiful and cunning in her quest for power.