Telly Tattle: Being positive with exercise

Manit Joura, who plays the manipulative Yug in the television show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, has adopted a strict workout. It not only serves as a stressbuster, but also helps him keep his character’s negativity at bay. He says, “I have realised that mental health is very closely linked with one’s physical well-being. The release of endorphins during a workout regimen help me wash away the stress for the day.” Stating that staying fit is not an option but a basic need for him, Manit adds, “It is like meditation, helping me understand my body better and recognise its demands. I either go to the gym or, on long workdays, I prefer to go for runs or walks. It helps me stay focused.”

