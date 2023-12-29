Telly Tattle: Pehchaan kaun

We hear that Shabir Ahluwalia’s character in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' will soon physically transform into a woman

A still from Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Recent episodes of the television show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, have shown Shabir Ahluwalia’s character Mohan undergoing a change. We hear that his character will soon physically transform into a woman. “Several actors have cross-dressed at some point in their careers, but it has usually been for comic relief,” Shabir points out. The actor adds, “In contrast, my character’s transition into a female avatar will elevate the drama quotient and the intensity of a much-awaited highpoint in the plot.”

