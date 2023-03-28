Telly Tattle: Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy hit a milestone

Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan completes 300 episodes

A still from Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan

Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan recently completed 300 episodes. Roy shared her joy by treating fans with a reel of Ahluwalia and her dancing to Ed Sheeran’s Perfect. She captioned the reel, “And this is how we are celebrating 300 episodes of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan”.

Also Read: Telly Tattle: Back to the stage

Thrilled about the success of the show, Ahluwalia shares, “There is always a feeling of immense pride to see your show do well and your character being loved so much. For us, completing 300 episodes is a proud and overwhelming moment. We all are working hard to get the viewers’ love and support, and when that finally happens, nothing feels more valuable than that moment.”