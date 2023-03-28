Breaking News
Version of Vande Metro trains could ply as AC locals in Mumbai: Railway minister
Maharashtra: Taking the Samruddhi highway? Be careful, warn motorists
Mumbai: Aapla dawakhana doctors trained to spot anxiety stress
Parts of city to have 15 per cent water cut from March 27 to March 29: BMC
Mumbai: Two new plants to process plastic waste at Mulund
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy hit a milestone

Telly Tattle: Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy hit a milestone

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan completes 300 episodes

Telly Tattle: Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy hit a milestone

A still from Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan


Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan recently completed 300 episodes. Roy shared her joy by treating fans with a reel of Ahluwalia and her dancing to Ed Sheeran’s Perfect. She captioned the reel, “And this is how we are celebrating 300 episodes of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan”.


Also Read: Telly Tattle: Back to the stage



Thrilled about the success of the show, Ahluwalia shares, “There is always a feeling of immense pride to see your show do well and your character being loved so much. For us, completing 300 episodes is a proud and overwhelming moment. We all are working hard to get the viewers’ love and support, and when that finally happens, nothing feels more valuable than that moment.”


shabbir ahluwalia television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK