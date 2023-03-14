Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Back to the stage

Updated on: 14 March,2023 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

For any award show to be grand, it has to be packed with entertaining performances, legitimate winners and an interesting script. While several television stars came forward to grace and perform at this year’s Zee Cine Awards, it was Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai performance  that stole the show

Telly Tattle: Back to the stage

Alia Bhatt


For any award show to be grand, it has to be packed with entertaining performances, legitimate winners and an interesting script. While several television stars came forward to grace and perform at this year’s Zee Cine Awards, it was Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai performance  that stole the show. “I am performing almost after 4+ years actually. And coincidently the last time I performed was at Zee Cine Awards itself, so it’s like coming back home. I was quite nervous as I was doing a stage act after a very long time, but the love and energy from the crowd made it a little easier for me,” says the actor and new mom.





