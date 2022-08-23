Telly Tattle: Bharti Singh roped in to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

After hosting a plethora of reality shows, comedian Bharti Singh has been roped in to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Bharti Singh

After hosting a plethora of reality shows, comedian Bharti Singh has been roped in to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. “This is going to be the first time I host a reality show featuring kids. Being a new mother, it makes it more special to see young talent from across India shine on the grand stage,” says Singh, who will be accompanied by Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan on the judges’ panel.

Also Read: Telly Tattle: Rajveer Singh lost 8 kilos for 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo'

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal