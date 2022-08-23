Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Bharti Singh roped in to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

Updated on: 23 August,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

After hosting a plethora of reality shows, comedian Bharti Singh has been roped in to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Bharti Singh


After hosting a plethora of reality shows, comedian Bharti Singh has been roped in to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs. “This is going to be the first time I host a reality show featuring kids. Being a new mother, it makes it more special to see young talent from across India shine on the grand stage,” says Singh, who will be accompanied by Anu Malik and Shankar Mahadevan on the judges’ panel.

bharti singh sa re ga ma pa anu malik shankar mahadevan television news Entertainment News

