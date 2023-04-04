Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Bring a new plot twist

Updated on: 04 April,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

'Alibaba — Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2' to see a new antagonist in Iblis played by Aarav Chowdharry

The family entertainer, Alibaba — Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2, which follows the adventures of Ali, will see the entry of a new antagonist, Iblis played by Arav Chowdharry. Iblis is a tyrant who seeks to spread evil powers across the planet, fuelled by destruction and the killing of innocents. He is ruthless, courageous, and cunning, with a devotee and lover named SimSim. 'Being able to portray an evil character is challenging to say the least. I consider this character’s energy similar to that of some of the biggest villains in Bollywood. My aim is to deliver an unforgettable performance that will leave an indelible impression on the audience,' says Chowdharry.


