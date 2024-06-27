Telly Tattle: Buddy bonding

As soon as they call cut, we laugh about it, and discuss how we can improve our scenes. We gossip, relish meals from our homes, and play games together in between breaks”

Mansi Srivastava and Karan Vohra

Karan Vohra and Mansi Srivastava’s characters hate each other in the television show, Main Hoon Saath Tere. Off screen, however, they are good friends. Mansi says, “Our off-screen bond is so strong and full of positivity that switching to a negative role and getting into that zone of hating him is a challenge. As soon as they call cut, we laugh about it, and discuss how we can improve our scenes. We gossip, relish meals from our homes, and play games together in between breaks.”

