Telly Tattle: Dheeraj Dhoopar to be first contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Updated on: 19 July,2022 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return after five years

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Rajniesh Duggall


Dance with me

It’s time for the stars to put on their dancing shoes again as the celebrity dance reality show, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is back after a five-year hiatus. While Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, and Nora Fatehi will be judges, we hear that Dheeraj Dhoopar has been locked in as the first contestant on the reality show.




Something new

After being part of mythological shows, Rajniesh Duggall is set to feature in the upcoming daily soap, Sanjog. “I am kicked about playing Rajeev, who besides being an admirable son, is an ideal husband as well. I relate to my character. Since this is my first family drama, I am eager to see the audience’s reaction,” he says.

