Telly Tattle: Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim address their "broken marriage"

Updated on: 05 March,2025 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

In their vlog, Shoaib jokingly asked Dipika why she didn’t inform him about their “broken marriage,” to which Dipika replied by saying that she’d keep such things secret, followed by a hearty laugh

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Recently, there were rumours circulating that actors Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim’s seven-year marriage was on the rocks. However, the couple has put the speculation to rest. In a recent vlog, Dipika and Shoaib dismissed divorce speculation and said it’s fake news. In their vlog, Shoaib jokingly asked Dipika why she didn’t inform him about their “broken marriage,” to which Dipika replied by saying that she’d keep such things secret, followed by a hearty laugh. They tied the knot in 2018.




