Telly Tattle: Divyanka to flaunt magical skills

Telly actor Divyanka Tripathi is set to make her web debut with The Magic of Shiri. She says viewers will get to see a new side of her

Telly actor Divyanka Tripathi is set to make her web debut with The Magic of Shiri. The actor, who shot to fame with her show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, says, “The Magic of Shiri has allowed me to experiment and express myself as an actor in various ways. Those who have seen my work before will get to see a new side of me. I enjoyed learning the magic tricks that I got to, while working on the show.” Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the project also stars Jaaved Jaaferi and Amit Das in pivotal roles.

Shivangi returns to TV

Years after her popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai culminated, Shivangi Joshi returns to TV with the lead role of a journalist who is at loggerheads with her boss. Joshi, who was loved for her previous show, says Barsatein’s “refreshing and relatable take on love” won her over. “Despite the warning, a lot of women fall for elusive men and get their hearts broken. The show puts the spotlight on romance and heartbreak. It’s different from other characters. My character is straightforward and strong-headed. There are a lot of similarities between Aradhana and me. One thing that I would like to take back from her is that she says what she feels to the person’s face.”