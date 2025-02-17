Popular show Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile actor Ayushi Khurana said, “Domestic violence is never justified. While portraying Reet, I felt the pain and helplessness"
(From left) Rewati Upadhyay and Ayushi
Standing for what’s right
In Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’s recent episode, Reet (Ayushi Khurana), takes a stand against domestic violence. Ayushi said, “Domestic violence is never justified. While portraying Reet, I felt the pain and helplessness that so many women experience. Silence is not an option.”