Playing an investigative reporter in Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, Ayushi Khurana on becoming a better actor

A still from Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile

Listen to this article Ayushi Khurana: 'I was not a very good actor when I started off, but it’s changing now' x 00:00

Ayushi Khurana stepped into the role of an investigative reporter with her latest show, Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile. While she understood the nuances of portraying a journalist, her preparation was more observational than research-driven. Her director, Uttam Ahlawat, filled the gaps. “I didn’t do any research, but I did observe how reporting happens in the entertainment beat. I would observe how journalists behaved, their body language; I was always learning while watching the news. Earlier, I watched the news to increase my knowledge; now I watch it to learn more about how my character carries herself. I have learnt everything from interacting with the journalists I meet. I didn’t see political news; it was more about business-related reports. The rest was filled in by my director,” shares the actor.

ADVERTISEMENT



Ayushi Khurana

As is common with TV shows, storylines tend to shift once family and romantic tracks take precedence. Khurana confirms that her character remains focused on her profession despite the demands of her domestic life. “I feel family is a priority that comes in every woman’s life. Someday, when I get married, family will become my priority too. For Reet [her character], her job is her priority, so much so that she leaves her own wedding to cover a story. Reporting is her life,” says Khurana, adding that she acknowledges the unpredictability of audience reactions and TRP reports. “You cannot say which show will work and for how long. All we can do is give it our all,” she states.

Although she is relatively new to the industry with three shows to her credit, Khurana is slowly learning the craft with each project. “I take it positively. When I look back at my journey and my previous shows, I feel I am getting better with each performance. I was not a very good actor when I started off, but it’s changing now. When I see my previous shows, I feel I could have done better,” she shares.