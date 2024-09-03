Returning to reality television after a long hiatus of six years is the popular music composer, singer, and songwriter Guru Randhawa. "I am here to be more of a friend and a coach than a judge this season, guiding the next generation of singing stars," he says

Guru Randhawa

For the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the contestants will be groomed extensively by their mentors, each of whom will be deeply invested in the musical journeys of their proteges. Returning to reality television after a long hiatus of six years is the popular music composer, singer, and songwriter Guru Randhawa. “Getting back to reality TV after so long feels like coming home to where music and raw talent meet. Ever since the news of me being a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a mentor came out, my DMs have been flooded with excitement from fans eager to see me in this role. Their overwhelming support is truly heartwarming. I am here to be more of a friend and a coach than a judge this season, guiding the next generation of singing stars. I’m focused on discovering strong performers who possess strong stage presence,” shares Randhawa.

