Breaking News
Man uses ‘live-in agreement’ to get bail in rape case
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly tattle Spreading the knowledge

Telly tattle: Spreading the knowledge

Updated on: 03 September,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Returning to reality television after a long hiatus of six years is the popular music composer, singer, and songwriter Guru Randhawa. "I am here to be more of a friend and a coach than a judge this season, guiding the next generation of singing stars," he says

Telly tattle: Spreading the knowledge

Guru Randhawa

Listen to this article
Telly tattle: Spreading the knowledge
x
00:00

For the new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the contestants will be groomed extensively by their mentors, each of whom will be deeply invested in the musical journeys of their proteges. Returning to reality television after a long hiatus of six years is the popular music composer, singer, and songwriter Guru Randhawa. “Getting back to reality TV after so long feels like coming home to where music and raw talent meet. Ever since the news of me being a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa as a mentor came out, my DMs have been flooded with excitement from fans eager to see me in this role. Their overwhelming support is truly heartwarming. I am here to be more of a friend and a coach than a judge this season, guiding the next generation of singing stars. I’m focused on discovering strong performers who possess strong stage presence,” shares Randhawa.





"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sa re ga ma pa guru randhawa bollywood news Entertainment News indian television

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK