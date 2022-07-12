Breaking News
Telly Tattle: Harsh Rajput to essay the male lead in 'Pishachini'

Updated on: 12 July,2022 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Harsh says, "I will play a progressive man, who is cynical about ghosts and supernatural powers"

Harsh Rajput


Popular actor Harsh Rajput has joined the cast of 'Pishachini' as the male lead and will be essaying the role of Rakshit Rajput. “While I have been a part of a few supernatural shows before, Pishachini’s intriguing storyline caught my attention. I will play a progressive man, who is cynical about ghosts and supernatural powers. It would be interesting for the viewers to witness how the character shapes up,” says the actor. 

