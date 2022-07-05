Breaking News
Telly tattle: Surbhi Chandna is back on TV

Updated on: 05 July,2022 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Chandna says, “I’m excited to come back with a show that has the right kind of subject for our audience, which is also lighthearted.”

Surbhi Chandna


Back in the game

The small screen missed her for a year, but Surbhi Chandna is back on TV with a new show, Sherdil Shergill. Chandna says, “I’m excited to come back with a show that has the right kind of subject for our audience, which is also lighthearted.”




Perfecting the art


Popular daily soap, Meet took a year leap with Ashi Singh now playing the character of Manjari. “I learnt the Haryanvi accent to get into the character of Meet Hooda. Now, I am working hard to correct my Gujarati dialect,” says the actor.

