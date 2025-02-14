The sixth season of the show, starring Mouni Roy was a huge hit, and fans are waiting for the new season to premiere soon

Isha Malviya

Telly Tattle: Isha Malviya to play Naagin in seventh season?

Isha Malviya is reportedly in talks to play the lead role in the upcoming seventh season of Ektaa R Kapoor’s supernatural thriller show, Naagin. According to an insider, Isha, known for her performances in Udaariyaan (2021) and Bigg Boss 17, is likely to be finalised for the part soon. “Isha is indeed in talks with the makers of Naagin, and things are looking positive.” If confirmed, Isha will take over as the new Naagin, marking a fresh start for the popular show. The sixth season of the show, starring Mouni Roy was a huge hit, and fans are waiting for the new season to premiere soon.

