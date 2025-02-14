Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly Tattle Isha Malviya to play Naagin in seventh season

Telly Tattle: Isha Malviya to play Naagin in seventh season?

Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The sixth season of the show, starring Mouni Roy was a huge hit, and fans are waiting for the new season to premiere soon

Telly Tattle: Isha Malviya to play Naagin in seventh season?

Isha Malviya

Listen to this article
Telly Tattle: Isha Malviya to play Naagin in seventh season?
x
00:00

Isha Malviya is reportedly in talks to play the lead role in the upcoming seventh season of Ektaa R Kapoor’s supernatural thriller show, Naagin. According to an insider, Isha, known for her performances in Udaariyaan (2021) and Bigg Boss 17, is likely to be finalised for the part soon. “Isha is indeed in talks with the makers of Naagin, and things are looking positive.” If confirmed, Isha will take over as the new Naagin, marking a fresh start for the popular show. The sixth season of the show, starring Mouni Roy was a huge hit, and fans are waiting for the new season to premiere soon.




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ektaa R Kapoor naagin Bigg Boss 17 television news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK