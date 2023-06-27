Breaking News
Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer
Gang uses king cobras to kill 2 senior citizens
‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’
Bandra skywalk revamp cost soars
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
ED probe one step away from Aaditya
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Telly tattle Luck by chance

Telly tattle: Luck by chance

Updated on: 27 June,2023 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Indraxi Kanjilal credits her good fortune for a smooth start in the industry. “I was lucky to be selected for the first show I auditioned for.  [It’s otherwise a] struggle to be an actor in Mumbai,” says the actor, who plays Prarthana Bapodra in Pushpa Impossible

Telly tattle: Luck by chance

Indraxi Kanjilal

Listen to this article
Telly tattle: Luck by chance
x
00:00

 


Indraxi Kanjilal credits her good fortune for a smooth start in the industry. “I was lucky to be selected for the first show I auditioned for.  [It’s otherwise a] struggle to be an actor in Mumbai,” says the actor, who plays Prarthana Bapodra in Pushpa Impossible.


Double offer


Sheetal Tiwari, last seen in Namak Issk Ka, is back on television with two shows Shiv Shakti and Vanshaj. Tiwari shares, “I took the break to make time for my son, Kiansh. I wanted to be with him until he was at least six months old.”

Mantra for life

Ribbhu Mehra, of Bindiya Sarkar fame, believes “fitness is a lifestyle”. “Working out is not just about going to the gym and lifting weights. It can be choosing staircases over lifts.” The actor claims that he is motivated to earn his six-pack abs back.

television news indian television Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK