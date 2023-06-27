Telly tattle: Luck by chance

Indraxi Kanjilal credits her good fortune for a smooth start in the industry. “I was lucky to be selected for the first show I auditioned for. [It’s otherwise a] struggle to be an actor in Mumbai,” says the actor, who plays Prarthana Bapodra in Pushpa Impossible

Indraxi Kanjilal

Indraxi Kanjilal credits her good fortune for a smooth start in the industry. “I was lucky to be selected for the first show I auditioned for. [It’s otherwise a] struggle to be an actor in Mumbai,” says the actor, who plays Prarthana Bapodra in Pushpa Impossible.

Double offer

Sheetal Tiwari, last seen in Namak Issk Ka, is back on television with two shows Shiv Shakti and Vanshaj. Tiwari shares, “I took the break to make time for my son, Kiansh. I wanted to be with him until he was at least six months old.”

Mantra for life

Ribbhu Mehra, of Bindiya Sarkar fame, believes “fitness is a lifestyle”. “Working out is not just about going to the gym and lifting weights. It can be choosing staircases over lifts.” The actor claims that he is motivated to earn his six-pack abs back.