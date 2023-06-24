Since the installation of the system 6 years ago this is the first incident; no one was injured, and the damage was minimal

The installation of the system was carried out by a private company called Ram Ratan Infrastructure

Listen to this article Mumbai: Tech snag causes car to collapse in Chembur’s residential stack parking x 00:00

A car in a multi-storey car park, known as stack parking, in a residential society in Chembur, collapsed sideways on Friday due to a technical error in the lifting system.

According to Baban Shinde, the security guard of Veena Serenity, this incident is the first of its kind since the building's construction and installation of the system six years ago. "Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, and the damage was minimal," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The car owner, who resides in a rented flat in the society, could not be located at the time of this report. Sundaram Devar, a resident of the building, explained, "There was a malfunction in the system, causing it to partially lift the car."

The installation of the system was carried out by a private company called Ram Ratan Infrastructure. In response to inquiries, the company issued a statement to mid-day stating that they are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause.

"We are aware of this unfortunate incident. We are in constant communication with the customer and conducting a thorough investigation. We are collecting all the necessary information and analysing the data to conduct a comprehensive assessment," the company stated.

Earlier this month, a 40-year-old member of the housekeeping staff from another housing society in the area lost his life when a hydraulic car lift collapsed on him. Another fatal incident occurred in Ghatkopar as well.

A local resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed concerns, stating, "While stack parking is a good concept, companies need to ensure the presence of adequate safeguards. My assumption is that the car lifts are crashing due to their inability to handle the heavy weight."